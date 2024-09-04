Winnipeg Police Chief officially retires

After nearly four decades with the Winnipeg Police Service, Chief Danny Smyth is retiring.

Tuesday marked Smyth's official last day before retirement, and the city is now searching for a new police chief.

Councillor Markus Chambers, who chairs the Winnipeg Police Service Board, thanked Smyth for his service.

"I want to thank him for all of the work he's done in the City of Winnipeg," he said.

Chambers said that Manitoba is in a time of renewal, and is hopeful the new chief will reflect that.

"What we've heard is the next chief needs to be a collaborator, a communicator, an effective communicator, empathic, is understanding, able to build and nurture relationships, as well as being transparent and accountable," he said. "These are the top qualities that came up to us over and over again as a board."

A candidate is expected to be brought to the police board in November. Art Stannard is serving as the acting chief of police.

Once a new chief is hired, Chambers said they want the chief to develop a four-year plan with the police board in the first 100 days on the job.

-With files from CTV's Taylor Brock