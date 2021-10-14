Three dead after boat capsizes on Reindeer Lake: Manitoba RCMP

WINNIPEG -

Three people have died after their boat capsized on Reindeer Lake, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Officers with the Thompson Rural RCMP received a report Tuesday of a capsized boat being discovered in the water off of Porcupine Island, located on Reindeer Lake straddling the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border.

RCMP said a 28-year-old woman was found alive, pulled from the water and taken to hospital, but three other passengers were missing and presumed drowned.

Officers were told a boat left the community of Kinoosao, Sask., on Monday and was headed to Brochet, Man. The boat never arrived.

“Weather conditions were reported to be windy with rough water,” a release from RCMP said.

A search party consisting of residents from Brochet went onto the water and found the three missing people: a 50-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man. All three were from Brochet.

RCMP said life jackets were not in use at the time of the incident.

The investigation continues.