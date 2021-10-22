Three dead, baby seriously injured in head-on crash near Manitoba First Nation
Three people are dead and six people, including a baby, are seriously injured following a head-on crash just south of Berens River First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday.
RCMP officers responded to the crash on Rice River Road around 4:10 p.m.
Mounties said a minivan with three adults and two children crashed head-on with an SUV with three adults and two children. All the people in the two cars were from Berens River.
One person in the SUV, a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan, a 25-year-old man, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
A 68-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the minivan, was taken to a nursing station where she was pronounced dead.
Three adults – a 27-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old woman – and three young children, are in the hospital with serious injuries. One of the kids, a three-month-old, is in critical condition.
Officers said the investigation shows that some of the people were not wearing seatbelts.
Berens River RCMP officers, the criminal collision investigation team, and a forensic collision reconstructionist are investigating.