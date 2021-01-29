WINNIPEG -- Three more people from Winnipeg have died from COVID-19, as cases continue to rise in the Northern Health Region.

On Friday, the province said the most recent deaths include a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 80s whose death is linked to the outbreak at Concordia Place Personal Care Home.

These cases bring the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Manitoba to 823, though one previously reported death was removed due to a data error.

Along with the deaths, the province announced 157 new cases of COVID-19, the majority of which were in the Northern Health Region. The area reported 81 new cases on Friday.

The five-day test-positivity rate in Manitoba now sits at 7.5 per cent.

This is a developing story. More to come.