Three people – a 14 year old, and two adults – died Saturday night in two separate incidents Winnipeg police are calling homicides.

A Halloween party took a fatal turn Saturday night. Police said two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed at the party in a home on Kinver Street.

Officers received the report of a stabbing at a home in the 100 block of Kinver Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. When officers arrived they found two people, a 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

Both were taken to hospital in critical condition. The 18 year old has since been upgraded to stable condition, but police said the 14-year-old girl died of her injuries.

“I was stunned. Every single homicide is a tragedy for this city, and for the community, and for the family and friends who know the person,” said Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service.“Some are worse than others, and I think a 14 year old being murdered is absolutely horrible – it kind of took my breath away this morning.”

Police say there were more than 10 people at the party, most of them were teenagers. Carver could not say specifically if alcohol was a factor in the stabbing.

Carver said a number of people who were at the party have been detained by police.

“We have not made arrests yet, but I think we have spoken to most of the people we’re looking for,” Carver said.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

Double Homicide

The second incident happened at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said. Officers were called to a medic call for two men who were down in a back lane near Ross Avenue and Isabel Street. Police said officers found the two men with serious upper body injuries.

They were taken to hospital in critical condition, but police said both have since died of their injuries.

“It doesn’t appear that this was sort of a random targeting of two people who weren’t known to each other,” said Carver.

While the information Carver was able to provide was limited, due to the ongoing investigation – he said the victims were known to police, and there is a possibility of it being a gang-related incident.”

“It looks like it was an attack where they were victims,” said Carver. “They weren’t in a fight together that we can see, and we are looking for suspect(s) who were able to leave the area”

Major crimes is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477.

Carver said the three homicides over the weekend, bring the city’s total up to 36 homicides so far this year. The record number of homicides in one year in Winnipeg is 41, set in 2011.