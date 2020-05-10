WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced three new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday.

The announcement came in a news release as the daily press conference with Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, was cancelled.

The total number of lab-confirmed positive and probable positive cases in Manitoba now sits at 287.

Right now, four people are currently hospitalized, with one of them in intensive care.

There are 33 active cases in the province, with 247 people being listed as recovered from COVID-19.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at seven.

On Saturday, 641 laboratory tests were administered. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 30,647.