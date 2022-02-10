Three new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba Thursday; hospitalizations continue to drop

Manitoba is reporting three additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the number of people in hospital with the virus continues to drop.

According to the province’s dashboard, there have been a total of 1,616 deaths since the pandemic started. Information about the deaths was not available.

The dashboard also shows there are now 661 hospitalizations related to COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s total of 680. Of the current hospitalizations, 401 are dealing with active COVID-19.

When it comes to intensive care, there are 42 patients being treated for COVID-19; Twenty-seven have active cases.

Manitoba reported 570 new cases on Thursday, but have cautioned the number of cases may be an undercount due to rapid tests not being counted in the total.

There are 13,119 active COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.