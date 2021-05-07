WINNIPEG -- Three fires in the West End on Friday are being considered suspicious by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The first fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street. The city said upon arrival, crews encountered a fire involving mattresses and garbage.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

The city said crews were called to another fire 15 minutes later in the 300 block of Maryland Street. A garage was found fully engulfed in the flames and the fire spread to the adjacent home.

The Winnipeg Police Service arrived on the scene first and were able to evacuate occupants from the home before the WFPS arrived. The city said Maryland between Portage and Ellice Avenues is expected to remain closed through the Friday afternoon rush hour while crews complete their work.

A third fire was reported at 3:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Home Street. The city said two vehicles were on fire when crews arrived and the fire spread to a garage.

A neighbouring house suffered heat damage to its exterior.

No injuries were reported in all three fires, and the cause of each is under investigation.

The city said it is not known at this time whether the three fires are connected, but noted they are considered suspicious.

No damages estimates were available.