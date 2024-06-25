WINNIPEG
Toddler, baby among victims in random bear spray attack: Winnipeg police

Eight people, including a toddler and a baby, were randomly hit with bear spray while walking near the University of Winnipeg.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), officers responded to the report near Young Street and Ellice Avenue Monday at around 5:30 p.m.

They arrived to find eight victims, including a toddler, a baby, and their mother.

They told police they were walking in the area when a random man discharged bear spray at them and ran off.

Officers called for medical assistance and took statements.

Police searched the area and spotted a man matching the description of the attacker near Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue.

As they approached, he "motioned to his waistband and took off running," police said in a news release.

After a short chase, he was arrested in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street.

Police said a Taser was used during the apprehension, and a canister of discarded bear spray was recovered.

A 25-year-old man was charged with six counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

