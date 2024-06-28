'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
Donning blue caps and gowns, John James Easter, 76, and Percy Knight, 19, graduated in the same class Tuesday night through the adult education program at Frontier Mosakahiken School.
"I'm very proud and I'm honoured that I graduated with my grandson. That makes me happy," Easter said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.
It was a day Easter never thought would come.
He left school when he was 16, and started working as a fisherman.
He envied his friends who got to graduate. When he got married and had kids of his own, he encouraged his family to get the education he was never able to.
Last fall, he drove Knight to enroll in the adult education program offered in Mosakahiken Cree Nation.
He went inside, and one of the teachers tried to convince him to enroll, as well.
"I said 'give me one good reason why I should go back to school at age 75,'" he recalled,
"She told me 'you'd be one proud grandparent if you march up the aisle with your grandchildren to pick up your diplomas,' and then I said 'okay, I'm in.'"
John James Easter poses for a graduation portrait. (Janet Knight/Facebook)
It wasn't always easy.
Both Easter and Knight thought about dropping out on more than one occasion.
Knight said he missed his late Kookum, Easter's wife, who recently passed away.
"I didn't feel good enough. I felt off because I was lonely and just missing her because she was my best friend," he said.
"She gave me motivation and even he gave me motivation to go to school. I just kind of stuck to that, and I did it."
Percy Knight is pictured at his convocation ceremony in Mosakahiken Cree Nation on June 25, 2024. He wears a pin with his late Kookum's face on it as a tribute to her memory. (Janet Knight/Facebook)
Easter also struggled at times, and thought about throwing in the towel.
He persisted because he knew walking across the stage to collect his diploma could help others do the same.
"I can inspire my community and the young people here to take advantage of this program. It's right there in our community."
- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock
Percy Knight (left) and John James Easter (right) toss their taps in the air after their high school graduation ceremony on June 25, 2024 in Mosakahiken Cree Nation. (Janet Knight/Facebook)
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side
Thursday’s U.S. presidential debate was a re-run that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, President Joe Biden.
NEW Car thieves tried accessing Ontario transportation ministry database
One of Canada's largest police forces has knowledge of car thieves attempting to breach Ontario's Ministry of Transportation database, CTV News has learned.
What is going on with immigration in Canada? Here's what the data shows
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports
Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in April, helped by strength in several industries including wholesale trade, mining and oil and gas extraction and manufacturing.
Liberal caucus staying quiet after major byelection defeat that rattled party
Liberal campaign co-chair Terry Duguid insisted Thursday that his caucus is united behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, even as the majority of elected Liberals remain silent on the prime minister's political future.
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Princess Anne leaves hospital after treatment for concussion
Princess Anne has left the hospital and returned to her southwestern England estate after an accident thought to involve a horse left her with a concussion.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
'The line has already been crossed': Day 4 of Dumba trial sees vastly different accounts from accused, victim
Thursday marked day four of the trial of Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old female student.
-
Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."
-
July is the worst month for impaired driving deaths in Saskatchewan, SGI says
SGI wants to help make roads safer this month with its traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic
Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.
Edmonton
-
3-year-old boy dead, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash
A boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
-
Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks
Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 16 Avenue reopens as water main prepares for flushing
As the City of Calgary inches closer to fixing the water main issues prompting water restrictions, 16 Avenue N.W. is starting to reopen.
-
Why aren't free-ranging bison classified as wildlife in Alberta?
Several wildlife and Indigenous groups are renewing calls for the provincial government to designate all free-ranging bison as wildlife under the Alberta Wildlife Act, as opposed to livestock.
-
UCP blasts new NDP leader Nenshi with attack ads; Smith says he has no policy
The UCP has come out swinging at new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi in a series of attack ads.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
-
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
Road closures in Toronto this week for Pride, Canada Day and more
It's going to be a busy Canada Day long weekend in Toronto, with a number of major events – including the Toronto Pride Parade, Canada Day fireworks and more.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warning of increased overdose risk as new drug found in local supply
Ottawa Public Health is issuing a warning about a new drug found in the local unregulated drug supply that could lead to a spike in overdoses.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Ottawa police warn residents to avoid Facebook Marketplace when looking for a place to rent
Ottawa police are going as far as to tell people to stay away from Facebook Marketplace altogether when looking for a place to rent because of the prevalence of scams.
Montreal
-
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
-
Rainfall expected as Montrealers get ready for moving day
Significant rainfall and scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit Montreal leading up to this year's moving day.
-
What's open/closed in Montreal on Canada Day
Monday is Canada Day (or moving day, depending on how many taped boxes are in your current residence), and many businesses and agencies will be closed.
Atlantic
-
Maritime gas prices increase ahead of Canada Day long weekend
Gas prices at Maritime pumps went up overnight just ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Saint John Police Force is searching for a man wanted on a country-wide warrant.
-
N.S., Argentia, N.L, ferry service start date delayed again
The ferry service between Nova Scotia and Argentia, N.L., that was scheduled to start next Wednesday, has been delayed again.
Vancouver
-
U.S. presidential debate watch party draws dozens in Vancouver
Dozens of supporters of U.S. President Joe Biden filled a restaurant in Mount Pleasant Thursday night to watch the much-anticipated debate between him and former president Donald Trump.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes 'happy and healthy' daughter after early campaign start
Premier David Eby's special countdown ended with the announcement of the arrival of his newborn baby on Thursday, following his early campaign start for British Columbia's election.
-
B.C. coffee chain fined nearly $31K for lack of recycling plan
A Metro-Vancouver-based coffee chain has been fined thousands of dollars for failing to present and follow a recycling plan.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes 'happy and healthy' daughter after early campaign start
Premier David Eby's special countdown ended with the announcement of the arrival of his newborn baby on Thursday, following his early campaign start for British Columbia's election.
-
B.C. coffee chain fined nearly $31K for lack of recycling plan
A Metro-Vancouver-based coffee chain has been fined thousands of dollars for failing to present and follow a recycling plan.
-
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
N.L.
-
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
-
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
-
'The weather conditions are favourable,' N.L. premier says as wildfire remains away from Churchill Falls
The wildfire that forced the evacuation of Churchill Falls remains three kilometres from the community as the premier of Newfoundland and Labrador signalled cautious optimism.
Northern Ontario
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
-
Northwestern Ont. police investigate fatal Hwy. 17 crash
The Dryden detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal collision involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.
Barrie
-
Midland in mourning after loss of long-time councillor Jim Downer
The Town of Midland is in mourning after the sudden loss of a local political titan who spent decades working in public service.
-
Ramara man admits to stabbing mother 30x after eating cannabis brownies
Michael Lahay pleaded guilty to manslaughter for stabbing his mother, Wendy, 30 times inside their Ramara home in 2021 while experiencing "substance-induced psychosis" after he ate a dozen homemade cannabis brownies.
-
Ready for summer? Two Barrie beaches open with lifeguards today
The city urges water safety on all of Barrie's beaches.
Kitchener
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night's Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
London
-
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas. The accused appeared in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.
-
Outreach workers express concern over decision to expand encampment restrictions
On the frontlines of London, Ont.’s homelessness crisis, council’s recent decision to further restrict the places where encampments are permitted is causing concern and confusion.
-
Residents express frustration with decision to close Huron County pool
For nearly 50 years, Clinton's kids have enjoyed an outdoor pool. However, following a three-year long closure due to expensive required repairs, Clinton's pool will now never be swam in again.