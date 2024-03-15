Toffoli, Brossoit help Jets soar past struggling Ducks 6-0

Tyler Toffoli scored his first two goals since being traded to the Winnipeg Jets and Laurent Brossoit made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season in a 6-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo snapped a 63-game goal drought and added an assist in front of Winnipeg's fifth sellout crowd of 15,225 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Kyle Connor, Nate Schmidt and Mason Appleton also scored. Josh Morrissey chipped in with three assists and Nikolaj Ehlers had a pair of helpers for the Jets (42-19-5), who've gone win, loss, win, loss and win in their past five games.

The victory moved Winnipeg into a three-way tie with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche for first place in the NHL Central Division.

Brossoit's shutout was his fifth straight victory as a starter (12-4-2). He hasn't given up a goal in 141 minutes and 40 seconds, dating back to last Friday's 3-0 shutout of the Seattle Kraken and a 5-2 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on March 3.

The Ducks (23-41-3), who lost 2-0 to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, have lost five consecutive games.