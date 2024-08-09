Tom Green, tattoos and Folklorama: What's on in Manitoba this weekend

WINNIPEG
    Here are some of the events taking place in Winnipeg and across Manitoba from Aug. 9-11, 2024.

    Folklorama

    August 4-17

    Travel around the world without leaving home at this annual celebration of culture. Tickets required.

    Winkler Harvest Festival

    August 9-11

    Winkler Fairgrounds

    Packed with loads of family fun, including a midway, musical performances, petting zoo, parade and fireworks.

    Frog Follies

    August 8-11

    St-Pierre-Jolys

    A hopping good time featuring the regular fair fare and frogs. The 2024 Canadian National Frog Follies Championships will showcase past winners.

    Portage Potato Festival

    August 9-10

    Rotary Republic Park, Portage la Prairie

    The 20th anniversary of this spud celebration features free fries, kids’ activities, and main stage headliners the Road Hammers.

    Banana Days

    August 9-11

    River Park, Melita

    All the fair fun with a banana train, pancake breakfast, a duck dive, food trucks and free banana splits.

    Blueberry Jam Music Gathering

    August 9-11

    Flin Flon Tourist Bureau & Campground

    A 3-day festival bringing together musicians and music lovers for a continuous jam session.

    Take Root Fest

    August 9-11

    Thalberg

    Over 30 workshops, demonstrations, live music and more. Tickets required.

    Winnipeg Tattoo Convention

    August 9-11

    Red River Exhibition Park

    A celebration of tattoo art and culture featuring more than 250 local talent and some of North America’s best artists. Tickets required.

    Hot Goth Summer Fest III

    August 10-11

    Blue Note Park, 220 Main St.

    Post-punkers Fold Paper celebrate the release of their EP, along with debut shows from local bands and Alberta’s Uncanny Valley. Tickets required.

    Pioneer Day

    August 10

    Grant's Old Mill Museum

    Interactive Métis and pioneer themed displays and tours of Grant’s Old Mill.

    Extra Ordinary

    August 8-20

    Cre8ery

    Juanita Klassen’s exhibition tells the story of a plain bike that accidentally opened up a new world.

    Canada Life Free Sundays

    August 11, 11a.m.

    WAG-Qaumajuq

    Explore WAG-Qaumajuq for free on the second Sunday of every month.

    Second Saturdays

    August 10, 12 p.m.

    Dalnavert Museum

    Explore the historic house and take part in family-friendly activities, including a craft in the attic, for free on the second Saturday of every month.

    Manitoba Summer Games

    August 11-17

    Dauphin

    Manitoba athletes converge on Dauphin to represent their region in a variety of sports such as athletics, swimming and soccer.

    Wonderful Worlds of Studio Ghibli

    August 10-11

    Dave Barber Cinematheque

    Movie: Princess Mononoke

    Discover the world of Studio Ghibli with a film about a young warrior in search of a cure and a girl raised by wolves. Tickets required.

    The Death Tour

    August 9-11

    Dave Barber Cinematheque

    A look at the motley crew of wrestlers that travel through remote Indigenous communities in Northern Manitoba each winter and the physical and emotional toll it takes.

    Movies in the Square

    August 9, 9:15 p.m.

    Transcona Centennial Square

    Movie: Barbie

    Grab a lawn chair or blanket to enjoy a feature film under the stars.

    Movie in the Park

    August 9, dusk

    AD Penner Park, Steinbach

    Movie: Kung Fu Panda 4

    Pack up some popcorn and load up your lawn chair for a family-friendly feature outdoors.

    Tom Green

    August 8-10

    Rumor's Restaurant & Comedy Club

    The multi-talented Canadian comedian and actor returns to Winnipeg for several shows. Tickets required.

    Cage The Elephant

    August 10, 6:30 p.m.

    Canada Life Centre

    The Grammy-winning band celebrates their sixth studio album. Young The Giant & Bakar will open the show. Tickets required.

    Music on Manitoba

    August 10, 7 p.m.

    Manitoba Ave. East, Selkirk

    Bands: A.R. Cash, Damn the Torpedoes

    The Selkirk Concert Series features the sounds of Johnny Cash and Tom Petty.

    Corydon Avenue Concert Series

    August 9, 7 p.m.

    Hugo St. N.

    Band: The Biivvers

    August 10, 7 p.m.

    Lilac St. S.

    Band: Blue Noise

    Dance under the stars in Little Italy to live music performed by local musicians.

    Summer Concert Series

    August 10, 7 p.m.

    Winnipeg Beach Bandstand

    Band: Crackin Foxy

    Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy live music at the bandstand.

    Gimli Harbour Concert Series

    August 10, 7 p.m.

    Band: Pop Vegas

    Enjoy live music with Lake Winnipeg as the backdrop.

    Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment Series

    August 9, 6:30 & 8:45 p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Movies: Wish and Wonka

    August 10, 2 p.m.

    Performance garden @ The Leaf

    Band: Duo Cochi

    August 11, 12 p.m.

    Leo Mol Sculpture Garden

    Band: Tracy K

    Sunday, August 11, 7 p.m.

    Lyric Theatre

    Band: Shred Kelly

    Provincial Park Programming

    Wildlife Haven Amphitheatre Presentation

    August 10, 8 p.m.

    Spruce Woods Visitor Centre

    Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre presentation on the adaptations and natural history of airborne predators and introduce you to one of their animal ambassadors.

    Meteor Shower Guided Hike

    August 11, 8:30 p.m.

    Spirit Sands Self-guiding Trail

    Experience the sand dunes and the Perseid meteor shower on a 3 km hike with a Park Interpreter. Bring drinking water, bug spray, and wear sturdy footwear.

    Birds Eye View Campfire Talk

    August 9, 7 p.m.

    Adam Lake Interpretive Program Area, Turtle Mountain Provincial Park

    August 10, 7 p.m.

    Interpretive Program Area, William Lake Provincial Park

    Keep your eyes on the sky and ears open for the birds that call the park home. Bring a mug for hot chocolate.

    Wolf Howl Guided Hike

    August 9, 7 p.m.

    Big Whiteshell Hiking Trail, Big Whiteshell Lake

    Listen for wolves and learn more about them on a 1.5 km hike with a Park Interpreter. Bring water, insect repellent and wear sturdy hiking shoes.

    Falcon UFO Encounter Guided Hike

    August 10, 7 p.m.

    Falcon Creek Trail, Falcon Beach

    Learn about the Falcon Lake UFO incident in 1967 as you walk 2.2 km along the Falcon Creek Trail. Bring water, insect repellent and wear sturdy hiking shoes.  

