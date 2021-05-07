WINNIPEG -- As Manitoba grapples with the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the chief public health officer found himself in a courtroom defending the province’s public health measures.

Dr. Brent Roussin is being cross-examined by Jared Brown, a lawyer representing a group of seven churches and three individuals fighting the restrictions on the grounds they infringe on charter rights to hold religious and public gatherings.

Roussin testified the goal of the province’s public health measures from early on in the pandemic has been to “minimize morbidity and mortality while minimizing social disruption.”

“I’m bound by using the least restrictive means,” Roussin told the court.

Roussin agreed with Brown when he suggested the primary mode of transmission for the virus appears to be from infectious droplets or aerosols discharged from an infectious person by exhaling, coughing or talking loudly.

Brown questioned Roussin about PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests — the ones used to identify laboratory confirmed cases of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Roussin testified the tests accurately determine laboratory-confirmed cases, which are valuable on a population level to identify the burden of the disease.

“I know that seven per cent of those test positive cases are probably going to be in hospital 10 days from now,” Roussin told the court. “1.4 per cent require intensive care.”

Roussin testified public health is aware there are unintended consequences of the measures.

“We certainly don’t have a full picture of all the effects of the public health measures,” Roussin told the court. “It’s very difficult to measure.”

Roussin testified when hospitals are flooded with COVID-19 patients, non-COVID care is impacted which can have an effect on the morbidity and mortality of people who don’t have COVID-19.

He told the court uncontrolled spread can result in health and critical care workers getting sick, which can have severe societal and economic impacts.

Manitoba currently has measures preventing most gatherings inside and outside private homes, with an exception for people who live alone. Patios are open, while sitting at a table inside a restaurant is restricted to members of the same household.

Businesses and places of worship are open with capacity limits. Gatherings in outdoor public places are limited to 10 people.

Roussin is scheduled to announce more public health measures Friday at 6 p.m.

