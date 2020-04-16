WINNIPEG -- A traffic stop in the Rural Municipality of Rockwood ended with RCMP seizing a number of firearms and stolen property.

Manitoba RCMP said officers pulled over a pickup truck towing a utility trailer along Highway 7 on April 10. While officers were speaking with the driver, they noticed a firearm that led to the driver's arrest.

RCMP said a search of the truck led to the seizure of two additional firearms, one of which was prohibited. RCMP added the utility trailer had been reported stolen from Winnipeg in October 2017.

The following day, RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence in the RM of Rockwood. During the search, RCMP said officers found more stolen property as well as a large number of firearms, ammunition and other firearm-related material.

A 32-year-old man from the RM of Rockwood was arrested but has since been released for a court appearance scheduled for July 20, 2020, in Stonewall Provincial Court. RCMP said he will face property and firearm-related charges.

The charges against him have not been proven in court.

RCMP said an investigation by the newly formed East District Crime Reduction and Enforcement Support Team (CREST), the National Weapons Enforcement Support Team (NWEST), The Roving Traffic Unit and Stonewall RCMP, continues.