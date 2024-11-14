WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Tree causes massive power outage in Transcona, nearby neighbourhoods

    A map posted by Manitoba Hydro showing the areas affected by a power outage on November 14, 2024. (X:@ManitobaHydro) A map posted by Manitoba Hydro showing the areas affected by a power outage on November 14, 2024. (X:@ManitobaHydro)
    Share

    Manitoba Hydro is currently dealing with a large power outage in Winnipeg's northeast.

    North Transcona, Harbour View South, and Springfield North are among the neighbourhoods without power Thursday afternoon.

    In a post on X, Manitoba Hydro said a tree falling on a line is to blame, and roughly 3,200 customers are impacted.

    Hydro hopes to have power restored by 4:30 p.m.

