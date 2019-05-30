

CTV Winnipeg





A ceremonial tree planting was held at Winnipeg’s Norquay Park Wednesday, organized and hosted by family members of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Mary Graham lost her sister.

She said the tree is a reminder of the victims and is an ongoing call to action.

“There's families talking now that we want to do this across Canada, the States,” Graham said. "Stop this violence against our women, men, boys, girls and LGBTQ.”

A final report will be delivered from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls to the federal government on June 3 in Quebec.