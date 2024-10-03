Truck fire on Manitoba highway leads police to two impaired drivers

The RCMP has made an arrest after a burning truck on a Manitoba highway on Tuesday led them to two impaired drivers.

The investigation began on Tuesday when officers received a report of a vehicle on Highway 222 that rolled on its side in a ditch and went up in flames.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the truck on the east side of the road. Police note the truck was engulfed in flames as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.

According to RCMP, a woman drove up to the scene and started screaming someone’s name as she believed that person to be inside the car.

Mounties determined no one was in the vehicle; however, a man was seen walking away from the scene and was found about half a kilometre north.

An ambulance and officer went to this man, who would not let anyone look at his injuries and was found to be impaired.

Officers arrested the man for impaired operation of a vehicle and leaving the scene of a collision. Police noted the suspect resisted arrest and was also charged for that offence.

Police said the woman who drove up to the scene of the crash then drove over to where they had the man in custody. Officers believed she was impaired as well, and when a test was administered, she registered a warning level of blood alcohol content. Officers drove the woman home.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the fire, as it’s not believed it started due to the crash.