WINNIPEG -- The owners of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose are telling staff and patrons, if they are sick they should stay home.

True North Sports and Entertainment released a statement on its website Monday saying it "continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Manitoba."

True North said the health and safety of patrons and employees is a "top priority."

"We are following the advice and best practices provided by Manitoba Health. Increased disinfection measures and more frequent cleaning during events have been implemented," the statement reads.

The company said all staff has been told if they are feeling sick they should stay home. All patrons are asked to do the same to reduce the spread of illness.

Despite the concerns, the company said at this time there is no plan to cancel any events.

"True North will continue to provide regular programming in all our venues as originally scheduled and will provide updates as necessary."

This statement comes after the NHL announced on Saturday that the league plans on closing dressing room access to media.

TSN's senior hockey reporter, Frank Seravalli tweeted out that the league made the decision based on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control.

Starting today, #NHL plans to close dressing room access to media, on recommendation of Centers for Disease Control in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBA, MLB and MLS are expected to follow. Media availabilities will now be conducted in formal press conference areas. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 7, 2020

Media availabilities are now expected to be done in formal press conference areas.