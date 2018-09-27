True North Square is getting closer to completion, and Thursday welcomed the public to its plaza for the first time.

The plaza features a colourful water display, a grand staircase, and places to take a break.

It’s located at the heart of True North Square between Hargrave and Carlton streets.

True North Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Kevin Donnelly said this is the first chance for the public to see what the plaza will become.

“We’re at the start of our hockey season. We have an exhibition game tonight, and we thought it was a good opportunity to use this as our target to say come on down on your way into the game, see what we’ve got to offer, and see what’s in store as more and more of the project gets developed,” he said.

True North Real Estate Development President Jim Ludlow said with Bell MTS Place as an anchor, True North Square has become an entire district.

"(It) represents an ambitious 1.2 million square feet of premium mixed-use development. Well in excess of a billion dollars in combined investment producing hundreds of millions of dollars a year in economic impact," said Ludlow.

Earlier this month the city approved an additional $1.4 million for the plaza, meaning the city now splits the cost with the province, bumping the city’s investment to $4.5 million. The province also announced $12 million for its share of the plaza and other public portions.

"These things create jobs and opportunities for our people. They create a better future, an opportunity for a better quality of life," said Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister.

Donnelly said going forward the plaza will play host to events and gatherings, and can accommodate around 2,000 people.

“The more people, the safer. You think of Times Squares in New York, some of these bigger cities. Population density is something you're looking for in safety, so here's an opportunity for people to come down,” said Donnelly. “This has all the latest technology, in terms of we have cameras, and we have our security, and the city is well aware. We’re partners with the Downtown Winnipeg Biz."

True North said it’s continuing to work on tower one which will include a food hall featuring local restaurants. It’s expected to open in the spring of 2019, along with tower two which will be home to apartments and retail space.

Work is also getting underway on phase two of True North Square, which involves two additional towers on Carlton which will house condos and a hotel.