Two arrested in ridesharing assault: Police

Winnipeg police have arrested two people in connection to an assault of a ridesharing driver last week.

The incident happened Wednesday outside a restaurant in the 600 block of St. James Street.

The Major Crimes Unit continued with their investigation and identified a man and woman as suspects in the case.

Police say on Jan. 21 around 9:00 p.m., the two suspects were seen driving a vehicle at the corner of Dale Boulevard and Kersey Bay.

Officers pulled them over and arrested both suspects without incident.

The next day, a search warrant was executed at a home in the first 100 block of Dellwood Crescent. Investigators seized suspected cocaine and oxycodone from the residence, as well as $18,500 in cash.

Investigators learned that on the date of the incident, a group of suspects got into a ridesharing vehicle, but were told by the driver there were too many passengers for the car.

Police say one of the suspects produced a firearm and pistol-whipped the driver, causing minor injuries. The suspects also allegedly tried to steal the victim’s mobile phone before running away.

While the suspects fled, investigators say the male suspect fired the gun several times back in the direction of the ridesharing vehicle, but did not hit anything.

Police say they have not yet found the firearm.

A 21-year-old man from Berens River, and a 19-year-old woman from Long Plain First Nation face several charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

They remain behind bars. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit.