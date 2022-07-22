Two cats lost to College Ave fire

Two cats are dead and three people need a temporary home after an apartment fire in William Whyte Friday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) say they were called to the building in the 200 block of College Avenue around 10:19 a.m. and firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from one of the floors.

Fire crews attacked the blaze and were able to contain the flames to one suite. The fire was declared under control at 11:11 a.m.

No one was in the affected suite at the time. Residents of other suites were able to evacuate or shelter in place when fire crews determined it was safe to do so.

No one was hurt in the blaze, however, crews found two cats on scene that had died from fire-related injuries.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was called to assist three residents in finding temporary accommodations.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.