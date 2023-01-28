Two charged in North Point Douglas assault

Two men face assault charges after an apartment stabbing in North Point Douglas Friday.

Police say officers were called to a suite in the 200 block of Austin Street North after a reported stabbing.

A 33-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries. He was rushed to hospital in unstable condition, but later upgraded to stable.

Investigators believe that the victim was attacked by two people that he knew with a baseball bat and hammer. The pair subsequently fled, and the victim was able to get to the common area of the building where he was found by another resident.

Police were able to track down both suspects TO an apartment in the Central Park area and they were arrested.

A 31-year-old man and a 30-year-old man face assault and weapons charges. Police say the 30-year-old has been connected to an incident on Sept. 3, 2022, when a Winnipeg Transit bus travelling near Main Street and Inkster Boulevard was hit with a rock, breaking its windshield.

POLICE CAR CRASH

An officer is recovering after a police car was involved in a crash in St. Boniface Friday night.

Police say it happened around 11:23 p.m., when a police car driving on Marion Street was hit broadside by a vehicle driving down Kenny Street. The police car crashed into a nearby building.

One officer was treated in hospital but is not believed to have serious injuries. The other officer did not require treatment at the time. The two people in the other vehicle did not report any injuries.

The intersection was temporarily closed due to the collision and re-opened approximately one hour later.