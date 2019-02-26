Featured
Two fires in Winnipeg overnight
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 7:09AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 8:09AM CST
Winnipeg fire crews fought two fires in the city early Tuesday morning.
Police said a portable space heater overheated and started a fire in a commercial building in the 600 block of Dawson Road North, but nobody was hurt.
Damages are unknown in that case.
The second fire was in a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue in the Elmwood area. Officials said the cause of the blaze is still unknown, as is a damage estimate.