Winnipeg fire crews fought two fires in the city early Tuesday morning.

Police said a portable space heater overheated and started a fire in a commercial building in the 600 block of Dawson Road North, but nobody was hurt.

Damages are unknown in that case.

The second fire was in a home in the 300 block of Riverton Avenue in the Elmwood area. Officials said the cause of the blaze is still unknown, as is a damage estimate.