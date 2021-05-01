WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two early-morning fires within half an hour in Winnipeg’s Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood on Saturday.

In a release, WFPS said they responded to the first fire in a single-story home in the 600 block of Agnes Street at 4:32 a.m.

When fire crews arrived heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home and an offensive attack was launched. The fire was declared under control at 5:57 a.m.

A thermal imaging camera was also used to make sure the fire was fully extinguished.

All of the home’s occupants managed to get out before firefighters arrived and residents of a nearby home were also evacuated as a precaution.

About 20 minutes after the first call came in, the WFPS said crews were called to a second fire in the same block of Agnes Street at 4:54 a.m.

After an offensive attack that fire was declared under control at 5:18 a.m.

No injuries were reported connected to either fire and both are under investigation. Damage estimates were not available.