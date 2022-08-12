Two from Ontario charged after $100,000 defrauded from seniors in Winnipeg: police

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged two women from Ontario in connection to grandparent scams in the city.

On July 28, police issued a warning to the public noting there had been a spike in grandparent scams – a scheme that tries to get money from elderly people by tricking them into thinking their grandchild is in legal trouble.

Police reported there had been 15 reports of the scam over six days, resulting in losses of about $100,000.

On Friday, police said investigators had identified two women who were believed to be involved, and on July 29, police arrested the women in the 1100 block of Sommerville Avenue.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home in the area and found evidence linking the women to the scam.

Police said the women defrauded nine seniors over 10 days for nearly $100,000.

Vanessa Fatima Alves Dasilva, 18, from North York, Ont. has been charged with six counts of fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000, forgery and using a forged document.

Gabriella Edith Marie Paradis, 25, from Walpole Island, Ont. has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police said the women and the victims were not known to each other. Police continue to investigate.

None of the charges have been tested in court.