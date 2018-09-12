Featured
Two hospitalized in motorcycle collision
Published Wednesday, September 12, 2018
Two people are in stable condition following a motorcycle and pick-up truck collision Tuesday night.
The collision happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night at the intersection of Leila Avenue and Main Street.
Two people were sent to hospital in un-stable condition.
Both have since been upgraded to stable condition, but remain in the hospital.