The COVID-19 care home outbreak list is growing in Manitoba as health officials announced two new facilities that have been reported cases.

Officials declared outbreaks at both St. Paul's Residence in The Pas and Oakview Place personal care home in Winnipeg, according to the province’s news bulletin on Monday.

Each care home has been moved to critical or red on the province's pandemic response system.

This news comes as the province announced another 392 cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 10 additional deaths, many linked to care homes throughout Manitoba.