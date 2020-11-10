WINNIPEG -- Since new health orders came into effect at the beginning of November, the province has handed out seven tickets for violating health orders, including to two individuals.

On Nov. 4, the province fined two people in the Capital Region for allegedly gathering in a group of more than five people. Both individuals were handed a $1,296 ticket for breaking the health orders put in place on Nov. 2, when Winnipeg was placed under code red restrictions.

The province also fined a number of businesses including a swimming pool for allegedly breaking health orders.

On Monday the province gave B.A. Robinson, a retail bathroom showroom, a ticket for $5,000 for allegedly failing to ensure every person inside who was not wearing a mask was reminded to do so, and failing to make sure any person inside was wearing a mask that covered their mouth, nose and chin without gapping.

The Holiday Inn in Winnipeg, located at 1740 Ellice Avenue, also received a ticket for $5,000. The province said the hotel was ticketed for not closing its swimming pool as mandated in the code red restrictions.

A Goodlife Fitness gym in Brandon and a McDonalds in Neepawa were also fined $5,000 each for failing to ensure enough physical distancing between patrons.

The province has upped the financial hit for breaking health orders. Currently, individuals can be fined $1,296 and businesses can be fined $5,000.