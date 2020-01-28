WINNIPEG -- Two people have been tested for possible coronavirus in Manitoba, but the health minister said the results came back negative.

Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen said the virus is not in Manitoba at this time.

"The risk to Manitobans continues to be low, however we know we must remain vigilant in our preparations," said Friesen.

If a possible breakout does occur, Friesen asserted that the system is prepared.

