Manitoba RCMP have safely located two boys had been missing since August 6th.

EARLIER

RCMP in Neepawa is looking for two missing children who they say were not returned home to their mother after a legal visit with their father.

Police say they have been actively searching for Jason Schultz, 11, and Eric Schultz, 13, since August 6th.

Their father, David Ronald Shultz, 50, is believed to be with the children and driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Manitoba licence: GHK 319.

He is described as 5’8”, and 150 pounds, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

The children were possibly last seen in Portage la Prairie on the morning of August 10th.

Police believe they may be in Winnipeg or the surrounding area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Neepawa RCMP at 204-476-7338.