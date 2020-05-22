WINNIPEG -- The province announced on Friday that there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

This brings the province's total to 292 since the first case was discovered March 12.

The two new cases involve a boy under 10 and a woman in her 30s in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority's area.

The cases are the first in the province since Monday.

There are currently 18 active cases and 267 people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital and there is no one in intensive care. Manitoba's death toll remains at seven.

On Thursday, there were 873 tests performed, which brings the total to 37,272 since early February.

The province is reminding people that new public health orders have taken effect, which now allows gathering sizes to be no more than 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, as long as physical distancing measures are in place.

It also said that any players, coaches, managers, training staff, and medical personnel who are employed or associated with a professional sports team are allowed to return to the team's facilities for training and practices, as long as the public is not allowed to enter the facilities.

ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

As the province continues to try to understand the spread of the COVID-19 virus, it has developed several options for testing, including voluntary asymptomatic testing for clients in health-care settings.

Manitobans who are present for non-COVID-19 related care may be offered testing, but the province is still not recommending testing for people who do not have symptoms, and that people without COVID-19 symptoms should not seek out testing.

-with files from The Canadian Press