WINNIPEG -- Public health officials announced on Tuesday that there are two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba.

That brings the total of probable and lab-confirmed cases to 297.

There are currently 12 active cases and 278 people are listed as recovered. The death toll remains at seven.

On Monday, there were 406 tests performed, bringing the total to 45,099 since early February.

Health officials have also provided truck drivers in the province with information about asymptomatic testing.

Truck drivers who are asymptomatic are being tested because of the frequent out-of-province travel that they do.

Health officials said the testing is voluntary.