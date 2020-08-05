WINNIPEG -- Provincial health officials have announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba, and are warning of potential exposure on two Air Canada flights.

The announcement was made in a news bulletin Wednesday afternoon.

The two new cases both come from the Winnipeg Health Region and are a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s.

Health officials said passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19 on two Air Canada flights in July.

The first flight was AC 873 from Frankfurt, Germany, to Toronto on July 26. The second flight was also on July 26 and was flight AC 265 from Toronto to Winnipeg.

The affected rows are not known for the first flight; while the affected rows on the second flight are rows 22 to 28.

People in the affected rows are advised to self-isolate for 14 days after the flight and monitor for symptoms. People on the flight, but not in the affected rows, are still told to self-monitor for symptoms.

There have now been 444 cases of COVID-19 since early March.

There are nine people in hospital, with five in intensive care. There are currently 94 active cases and 342 people have recovered from the virus.

The death toll remains at eight.

On Tuesday, 990 tests were performed, bringing the total to 94,984 since early February.