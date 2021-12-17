Two new Omicron cases identified in Manitoba; province reports 239 new COVID-19 cases
Manitoba health officials say two more cases of the Omicron variant have been found in Manitoba.
The new cases, identified in Friday’s COVID-19 bulletin, brings the total to eight in the province.
Manitoba also reported 239 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Friday, bringing the total during the pandemic to 70,785.
There are now 1,799 active COVID-19 cases.
The province added one new death on Friday, bringing the death toll to 1,360.