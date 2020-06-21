Advertisement
Two people in hospital following Perimeter Highway crash
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:10AM CST Last Updated Sunday, June 21, 2020 11:40AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Two people are in hospital after a crash on the Perimeter Highway Saturday night.
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a collision at the corner of Perimeter Highway and Dugald Road at 8:30 p.m.
At 8:41 p.m., STARS air ambulance tweeted it was dispatched to the scene.
WFPS crews transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.
A spokesperson at STARS told CTV News the helicopter transported an adult patient to the Health Sciences Centre. The spokesperson said the WFPS stabilized the patient prior to their arrival.