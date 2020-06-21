WINNIPEG -- Two people are in hospital after a crash on the Perimeter Highway Saturday night.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a collision at the corner of Perimeter Highway and Dugald Road at 8:30 p.m.

At 8:41 p.m., STARS air ambulance tweeted it was dispatched to the scene.

WFPS crews transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.

A spokesperson at STARS told CTV News the helicopter transported an adult patient to the Health Sciences Centre. The spokesperson said the WFPS stabilized the patient prior to their arrival.