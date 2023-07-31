Two teens killed in rollover on Henderson Highway: RCMP

Two teenagers have died following a rollover on the Henderson Highway Sunday night.

According to RCMP, officers in Selkirk were called to the crash on Provincial Road 204 (Henderson Highway), approximately six kilometers north of Highway 44.

Investigators say the vehicle, which was carrying four people, was heading north when it lost control, went into the ditch, and crashed into a utility pole.

The driver, an 18-year-old man from the RM of St. Clements, and an 18-year-old woman from Tyndall who was a passenger, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The other passengers, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were both taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

RCMP says speed is believed to be a factor.