WINNIPEG -- Two commercial buildings went up in flames on Thursday during an early-morning fire in Winnipeg’s Wilkes South area.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to a fire on a commercial property in the 1300 block of Loudoun Road around 3:50 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found heavy flames and smoke coming from two buildings. At first, firefighters attacked the flames from outside the structures but then moved inside.

Crews used water tankers to shuttle water to the scene because the fire was outside the city’s water district.

Firefighters worked to protect nearby buildings, including a home.

Everyone inside the home got out safely and no one was hurt during the incident.

Crews extinguished the fire by 6:20 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.

Wilkes Avenue was temporarily closed but has since reopened.