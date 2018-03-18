

CTV Winnipeg





The University of Manitoba women’s hockey team has won the CIS national championship for the first time in program history.

The Bisons defeated the host Western University Mustangs 2-0 in the national final Sunday afternoon.

Lauryn Keen and Venla Hovi were the goal scorers for Manitoba.

The Bisons had been ranked number one in the nation for most of the season.

The women’s hockey program had won three bronze medals in previous years, the last one coming nine years ago.