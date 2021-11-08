U of M faculty staging sit-in at Stefanson's constituency office

WINNIPEG -

Members of the University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) are staging a sit-in at Premier Heather Stefanson’s constituency office on Monday morning.

According to a news release from the UMFA, the sit-in began at 9 a.m., with members prepared to stay until she meets with faculty or withdraws the government mandate that’s stopping free and fair bargaining between the university’s administration and the union.

The UMFA notes that Stefanson has said she will meet with stakeholders to evaluate policies, adding that its members have been requesting meetings for months by email, phone and letter. The union has also sent formal requests for meetings with Stefanson’s campaign office and the office of the premier, but hasn’t received a response.

“As a constituent and an UMFA member, I am angry that Stefanson has refused to meet with me and my UMFA neighbours,” said Lyle Ford, a University of Manitoba librarian, in a news release.

“We're sitting in Premier Heather Stefanson's constituency office today until we get a meeting to ask her to lift the funding mandate on the University of Manitoba, so that we can get a fair deal, and end the strike.”

Members of the UMFA have asked for meetings with the MLAs of all the constituencies where its members live, and have met with NDP and Liberal MLAs to discuss the province’s wage mandate. According to the UMFA, two Progressive Conservative MLAs have been willing to meet, but the remaining MLAs have refused or haven’t replied to messages.

Members of the UMFA went on strike last week after months of failed negotiations with the university’s administration. The union said staff recruitment and retention have become an issue after having their wages frozen over the last five years.

In a statement issued last week, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Wayne Ewasko said the province is not at the bargaining table and urged both sides to continue realistic bargaining.