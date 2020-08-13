WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba says an internal investigation found an employee mismanaged funds at the university, and may have directed others to do so.

The investigation results were published in the annual Public Interest Disclosure (Whistleblower Protection) Act on the university’s website. The university received a whistleblower complaint during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which runs from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

According to the report, the university received one report of alleged financial mismanagement and conflict of interest, and found wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

“The University conducted an investigation and a fulsome review of all funds for which the employee was responsible,” the report reads. “The investigation concluded that wrongdoing had occurred with respect to the purchase of goods and services, conflict of interest, and mismanagement and misuse of funds. There were also findings that the employee directed other persons to commit wrongdoing.”

The report did not identify the employee or the department of the university they worked in. It was the only report submitted by a whistleblower during the fiscal year.

The university said they have forwarded the results of the investigation to the Office of the Auditor General.

CTV News has reached out to the Office of the Auditor General for additional comments.

The report can be read below.