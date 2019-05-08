

CTV Winnipeg





The weather’s getting nicer, so many people are sitting on patios with a cold, sweet drink in spite of the health risks of sugary beverages.

A World Health Organization report form 2017 said a tax increasing the price of pop and other sweet drinks by 20 per cent can reduce consumption by the same amount.

However, Dr. Natalie Riediger, an assistant professor in the department of food and human nutritional sciences at the University of Manitoba doesn’t think it’s that easy.

“Just because any organization or government suggests a policy doesn’t necessarily mean people accept it,” she said.

Riediger said she wants to hear from people about what they know about pop, where they learned the information, and how they feel about the health risks.

“Intake of the sugary drinks is associated with type 2 diabetes and weight gain,” she said.

She’s also asking people about taxing drinks.

"Often times the people who are targeted by policies or who may be impacted, their voices are not always considered," she said.

Riediger is starting with interviewing people in River Heights, where opinions are mixed.

“Come on, you cannot tax me for indulging every now and then,” said Uchenna Nnadi, who has sugary drinks from time to time.

Lincoln Brown likes having pop year-round. He said, “Why not go for it? As long as they aren’t taxing vegetables.”

The research team will also be interviewing people who live in Winnipeg’s North End and Flin Flon.

Small business owners in those areas will also be interviewed.

Anyone interested in taking part can email sugartax@umanitoba.ca.

- With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing