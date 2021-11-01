UMFA tables final offer in negotiations with U of M

WINNIPEG -

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) said it has tabled a final offer to the University of Manitoba with the hopes of avoiding a strike on Nov. 2.

"We wanted to provide the administration with an opportunity to reach an agreement to prevent a strike, so that students can complete their term without interruption," said Orvie Dingwall, the president of the UMFA, in a news release.

Dingwall added that they feel they have made a reasonable offer.

If the university does not accept the offer, the UMFA said strike action will happen on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with Dingwall saying the hope is the U of M will accept the offer and another strike can be avoided.

"We hope that the administration can think about the needs of students and their families and know that they as administrators can avert a strike," she said.

This comes as the U of M said earlier Monday that the bargaining deadline had been extended.

The UMFA had originally set a deadline of Oct. 31.

"The extension means both parties will continue with mediation in hopes of a new collective agreement," the school said on its website.

The university said its goal is to have an agreement that supports stability in operations, fairness for faculty members, an "outstanding" educational experience for students, and sustainability for the institution.

The two sides have been negotiating since Aug. 5 and they have met 18 times in that time.

The UMFA represents 1,260 professors, instructors and librarians at the U of M.