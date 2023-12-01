Unemployment rate drops in Manitoba, as it climbs across the country: Stats Canada

Statistics Canada released its November labour force survey on Friday, which showed the unemployment rate rose to 5.8 per cent. The economy added a modest 25,000 jobs, slightly surpassing forecasters’ expectations, but trailing behind the pace of population growth.

Here in Manitoba, the unemployment rate bucked the national trend as it fell to 4.9 per cent – down from 5.2 per cent in October.

According to the labour survey, the province added more 1,100 jobs in November with around 5,800 Manitobans finding full-time employment last month. However, the number of part-time workers plunged by about 4,700.

The largest jumps came in the health care and social assistance sector, followed by manufacturing. On the other end, the biggest drop was in finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing.

The national unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in October.

Canada's unemployment rate is now hovering around pre-pandemic levels but is expected to continue rising as higher borrowing rates weigh on businesses.

- With files from The Canadian Press