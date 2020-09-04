WINNIPEG -- The union that represents government workers says that not all healthcare workers in western Manitoba have adequate access to masks.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union (MGEU) said the Prairie Mountain Health Unit is refusing to provide face masks to staff in health facilities who don't work directly with patients, even though all staff are required to wear a mask at work.

The union said it's making a supply of masks available to its members but is pushing Prairie Mountain Health to provide all employees with masks.

"These workers are working in our health facilities, providing the most vulnerable and the most ill with care," said Michelle Gawronsky, president of MGEU. "They need to be respected as well."

In a statement, Prairie Mountain Health said it is committed to ensuring healthcare workers and staff are safe in their facilities.

" Our region and all facilities and services comply with the Provincial Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements. Where medical PPE is required to be worn by staff, it is provided by the employer/facility/site," said Penny Gilson, CEO of Prairie Mountain Health.