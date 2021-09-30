'Unity Walk' reaches destination on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

'Unity Walk' participants make their way through Winnipeg on September 30, 2021. (Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen) 'Unity Walk' participants make their way through Winnipeg on September 30, 2021. (Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island