WINNIPEG -- The University of Manitoba has approved a plan to allow for compassionate grading due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The term refers to a modified grading system meant to accommodate the additional stresses students have felt as their learning experience has been drastically changed by COVID-19.

Last week, the students’ association put forward a proposal asking for changes to grading for the fall and winter terms.

The newly approved system gives students the choice to exclude one course grade received in the fall term and one received in the winter term from their grade point average.

They may instead exclude one grade if the course runs through both terms.

The university still must finalize decisions regarding deadlines and other issues.

The plan was approved by 83 per cent of the U of M Senate’s members.