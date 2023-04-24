University of Manitoba no longer making masking mandatory on campus

The University of Manitoba will no longer require masking on campus, starting next month.

In a letter posted to the school's website, Dr. Michael Benarroch, the president and vice-chancellor of the school, said starting May 1 the mandatory masking protocol will end and masks will just be strongly encouraged.

Although the mandate to wear masks is ending, the school will still supply masks for those who want them and people are recommended to wear them, especially in indoor spaces.

"As we remove the masking mandate, individuals' risk assessments will vary and I ask everyone in this community to respect the decisions of others," Benarroch said in the letter.

Benarroch said the U of M is one of the last schools in Canada to lift the mask mandate but noted it was done to protect the most vulnerable.

The school's HVAC system will also see additional enhancements in the fall of 2023 for optimal air quality.

"Thank you to everyone who has consistently prioritized public health by wearing a mask. I recognize it may not always be comfortable or convenient to do so, but I sincerely appreciate how committed this community is to keeping each other safe."

Looking at other schools in the province, Red River College removed its mask mandate in June 2022, the University of Winnipeg says masking is highly recommended but not mandatory and Brandon University said masks are not required in all areas, but it is encouraged.