WINNIPEG -- Researchers at the University of Manitoba have received $1 million in funding to deliver innovative health care solutions to some of Manitoba’s Indigenous communities.

As part of the 2019 TD Ready Challenge, the university is one of 10 lucky winners receiving funding.

The funding will expand the University of Manitoba’s Kidney Check program which brings portable, point-of-care equipment to remote locations to provide kidney, diabetes and blood pressure checks.

"We will be able to substantially increase the number of patients we are able to serve," says Dr. Paul Komenda, an associate professor in the Max Rady College of Medicine, and research director at the Chronic Disease Innovation Centre.

"Our program currently serves 1,300 Indigenous people in four communities in Manitoba. With this funding, the program will now support up to 3,000 additional individuals in six Manitoba First Nations communities."

Early screening enables researchers to predict the health risk of individual patients and prevent or delay kidney failure and the need for dialysis.

“We have a big issue with rising dialysis rates in Manitoba. We are doing something new to reach our disadvantaged and vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Komenda.

With the additional funding, Dr. Komenda hopes kidney checks will become the new standard when dealing with vulnerable populations in Canada.

"The University of Manitoba has brought forward a creative and scalable solution to help increase equitable health outcomes for underserved and remote communities," said Andrea Barrack, Global Head, Sustainability and Corporate Citizenship, TD Bank Group.

There were 378 applicants in the 2019 TD Ready Challenge.

-With files from CTV's Michelle Gerwing