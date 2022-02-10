Update to Manitoba health orders coming Friday

Manitoba will make an update to its public health orders on Friday.

Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen said on Thursday that Premier Heather Stefanson and Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, will talk about the orders tomorrow.

The province said they will be available at 10:30 a.m.

“As you know, they’re coming up for renewal, and Dr. Roussin talked about targets that he had in terms of lifting restrictions and updates, and they will provide you an update on the further loosening of restrictions,” Goertzen said.

Manitoba’s current public health orders took effect on Tuesday and are in effect until Feb. 22.

They include:

Increasing private indoor gatherings to 25 people plus household members if everyone in attendance is vaccinated (youth under the age of 12 are exempt);

Increasing private indoor gatherings with eligible unvaccinated individuals to 10 people plus household members. Youth under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccine requirement;

Increasing private outdoor gatherings to 50 people plus household members if everyone is fully vaccinated. Gatherings with unvaccinated people, who are eligible for vaccination, are increased to 20 people plus household members. Youth under the age of 12 are exempt from the vaccine requirement;

Restaurants and licensed premised can have up to 50 per cent capacity and a maximum of 10 people per table. Liquor sales are permitted until midnight, but masks and proof of vaccination are still required;

Capacity limits at professional sports and performing arts events are increased to 50 per cent with proof of vaccination;

Religious gatherings will remain at 25 per cent capacity or 250 people, whichever is lower, if proof of vaccination is not required. However, services with only fully immunized individuals and those under 12 can have 50 per cent capacity;

Indoor sports and recreation facilities can have 50 per cent spectator capacity, with proof of vaccination required for everyone 18 and over. Tournaments are once again permitted. Outdoor games, practices and tournaments can have spectator capacity at 50 per cent; and

Retail capacity is expanded to 100 per cent. Physical distancing and masks are required; and

In addition, workplaces are no longer required to report positive cases to public health.

When announcing the relaxed orders, both Stefanson and Roussin said they were expecting Manitoba to be restriction-free by the spring, barring anything unexpected.