WINNIPEG -- Workers at one of Canada’s largest long-term care home operators are now required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Revera confirmed with CTV that a new policy, which came into effect on July 1, says all staff working at care homes owned and operated by the company need to be vaccinated, except when impossible due to medical exceptions.

“Revera expects that all staff be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they are able and will request a documented medical reason from those who are not,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Unvaccinated staff at Revera are required to undergo daily testing, and requirements for personal protective equipment will remain in place even when no longer mandated by public health authorities.

The company added vaccination will be a condition of employment for new hires, except when impossible due to “legitimate, established exceptions.”

“We are grateful to the many staff who have already been vaccinated, and to our union partners who have supported and encouraged staff vaccinations,” the spokesperson said. “This policy is one more important step to protect both our residents and staff as we continue to battle this deadly virus, particularly the emergence of several variants of concern.”

Two care homes owned by Revera in Winnipeg were the sites of two of Manitoba’s deadliest outbreaks; Maples Personal Care Home and Parkview Place.

The Maples Personal Care Home had the deadliest COVID-19 outbreak at a personal care home, with the deaths of 55 residents linked to COVID-19. During the outbreak, 62 staff members and 153 residents tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Parkview Place also was one of the deadliest in the province, with the deaths of 29 residents linked to COVID-19. There were 39 staff and 119 residents who tested positive during the outbreak.